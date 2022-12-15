Dating Tips and Terms to Get You Through the Holidays

If you're out there looking for the right person, here are some things to look out for as we move through the holiday season.

Have you ever been ghosted? Laura Kenney, executive matchmaker at LunchDates, warns that around the holidays, it can lead to "zombie-ing" - old flames looking to bring a relationship back to life to avoid being alone during the holidays. Starting things back up again isn't necessarily a bad thing, but Kenney suggests using caution before you dive back in.

Another tip for your love life? Manifesting - let people know what you're looking for in a relationship. Kenney suggests talking to your friends, your neighbors, and being open to connections that could come out of speaking your goals out loud.

Finally, another buzzword this year is open casting - not for movies, but for dating. Kenney says what this means is throwing away the idea that you have a "type" of person you look for in a partner.

"That term nothing changes if nothing changes, but switch it up a little bit. Go out with that guy who asked you out at Starbucks that you wouldn't normally say yes to," she said.

You never know what could happen.