Dave Chappelle is bringing his stand up tour to Boston

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to Boston.

The entertainer kicked off his trek last week with four nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and on Tuesday, he announced five new stops along his tour: Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!

The five new stops are in Milwaukee, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta and Boston. Chapelle will be at TD Garden on Oct. 19.

Local presale begins on Wednesday, and general on sale will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Here's a complete list of Dave Chapelle's stand up tour dates:

Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Oct 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Oct. 17: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum—JUST ADDED!

Oct. 19: Boston, MA — TD Garden - JUST ADDED!

Oct. 25: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena - JUST ADDED!

Oct 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center—JUST ADDED!

Oct 31: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena - JUST ADDED!

Dec 26: Fort Lauderdale, FL —Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec 27: Fort Lauderdale, FL —Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino