Motorcyclist dies on way to hospital after crash in Montgomery, Vt.

A man has died following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Montgomery, Vermont.

State police say troopers responded to North Main Street around 12:41 p.m. and found Joseph Donna had been thrown from his Harley Davidson, sustaining critical injuries in the wreck.

The 69-year-old received emergency care on scene and was then placed in an ambulance to be rushed to a local hospital, but the Orleans man died from his injuries on the way, police say.

According to a preliminary investigation, Donna was traveling east on Route 118 when his motorcycle collided with a guard rail a short distance from the intersection of Dreamers Road. He was ejected from the Harley and landed on nearby terrain that was substantially below the grade of the road.

Police say Donna was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the crash but police said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call state police.