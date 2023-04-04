Deadly Fire in Westboro Was Accidental, Investigators Find

A fire that left an elderly woman dead in Westboro, Massachusetts, Monday was accidental, fire officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Belknap Street Monday. When firefighters arrived the flames were already coming out from the front and side of the home. Fire officials said a firefighter and police sergeant who tried to rescue the woman trapped inside were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The woman who died has been identified as Evelyn McGlory. She was 86.

Firefighters were challenged by about two dozen propane tanks in the rear of the home, which exploded during the fire.

Fire investigators said they found no sign that the fire was intentionally set, though they could not settle on an exact cause. They could not rule out unsafe disposal of smoking materials or an electrical event. Investigators did note that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

This was the second deadly fire in less than a week in which smoke alarms were not present or not working, and it’s situation we see all too often,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “Please take a moment today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected by working smoke alarms on every level of your home."

Smoke alarms should be replaced if they are more than 10 years old. They should be tested once a month to make sure they are still working.

The home is a total loss.