Deadly Jamaica Plain Shooting Caught on Camera

A man is dead after being shot Wednesday in a busy section of Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood in broad daylight.

"This is a middle-of-the-day, brazen shooting," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. "This is a vibrant community, hard-working people work here, and they deserve to be safe."

Police responded to Washington Street in Egelston Square just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, where multiple surveillance cameras caught footage of the shooting.

Eyewitnesses said video from a tow truck shows a masked man firing several shots into a Honda Accord, killing another man in his 30s. The bullets also blew out the driver’s side window.

Seconds later, another surveillance camera caught that same masked man running on Washington Street, turning onto School Street and disappearing.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who owns a salon near the scene of the shooting said she knew the victim and his wife.

“We heard the commotion, the shooting. And we started running to the back and asked one of the kids to lock the door and everybody got on the floor," Rosana Rivera said. "We didn’t know what was going on.”

Police believe the shooter targeted the victim. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.