Dense fog slows down Tuesday morning travel in Mass.

By Munashe Kwangwari

Tuesday morning's weather slowed down travelers looking to leave their holiday celebrations.

Visibility was an issue Tuesday. At Boston Logan International Airport, there were several lights and signs to guide drivers.

A dense fog advisory is in effect in Massachusetts until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Video showed street lights and stop lights blurry as the fog settled down.

While it's still possible to drive in these conditions, commuters are advised to give themselves time. In fact, drivers on their way to Boston Logan International Airport were hugging on the breaks, moving carefully and slowly.

At the moment, the fog has a minimal impact on travel. So far, at Boston Logan, 10 flights were delayed, while only one flight was canceled.

