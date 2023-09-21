Despite rise in COVID cases, Boston medical professionals are optimistic

Fall is right around the corner, along with a potential surge in COVID-19.

While Boston health experts expect cases will go up, they don't anticipate anything like the earlier part of the pandemic.

At Whitter Street Health Care Center, staff are watching for COVID cases closely, but so far, so good.

"It's more of a gradual increase, so we're not feeling the big increase here in the clinic yet," said Whittier Street Medical Director Stephen Wright.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases and hospitalizations are up, but things may be turning around. In fact, wastewater numbers in Greater Boston have started to move down — typically an indicator of COVID's trajectory.

"All evidence is that we may be past this kind of summer wave, but but that doesn't mean we won't see yet another fall-winter uptick," said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center.

The updated vaccine has been recommended by the CDC.

"They ended up recommending for everyone over the age of 6 months, but they really much more strongly recommended for people who are over age 65 or have significant risk factors," Doron said.

Medical professionals say that precautions still need to be taken, but that the current situation is not similar to past fall surges.

"People feel much more confident this go-round, where let's try and stop it before it becomes a surge, before it becomes a problem like last year winter," said Melissa Leaston, director of nursing at Whittier Street Health Care Center.

"If I was a betting man, I would say yes, we'll likely see spikes up and down throughout the year, certainly during this time of year, heading into the fall," Wright said.

Beginning Monday, the federal government will again be giving out free COVID test kits.