Do-Not-Drink Order Lifted After Firefighting Foam Entered Public Water System in Maine

A do-not-drink order was lifted Tuesday afternoon after firefighting foam used to battle a fatal fire in an elderly housing complex a day earlier entered the public water system in Waterville, Maine.

The Kennebec Water District had warned about 9,000 customers in Waterville, Winslow, Benton, Fairfield and Vassalboro on Monday not to drink the water until they could conduct tests to determine whether it was safe.

The foam used by Waterville firefighters had been presumed to contain PFAS chemicals, a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from drinking water.

But the water district lifted the do-not-drink order shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday after test results showed no signs of chemicals from the firefighting foam in the water.

"We encourage all customers to run water at each tap for 3-5 minutes to flush the lines within your home or business," the district said in a statement on Facebook. "If you experienced any unusual foaming or odor during this event, increase your flushing time to at least 15 minutes."

They said water can now be used for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and other usual activities. The water district said it will continue to monitor the water system for any signs of unusual water quality.

The foam entered the public water distribution system as firefighters battled a blaze at the Elm Towers assisted living facility on Monday. One person was killed and several others were injured.

Officials didn't say how the foam entered the public water supply. Newer buildings have a special valve to prevent firefighters' water or foam from flowing back into the public water system, fire officials said. The status of such a system on the seven-story apartment building, constructed in 1972, was unclear.