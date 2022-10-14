‘Do Not Show Up on a Whim': Salem Has Been Overwhelmed With Visitors This Month

October is known to be the busy season in Salem, Massachusetts, as throngs of people flock to Witch City each year ahead of Halloween. But with crowds growing to frightening sizes this month, city officials are asking potential visitors to plan ahead.

Data released Friday by Destination Salem shows that 276,000 people visited the city in October's first nine days -- compared to 164,600 in the first nine days of last October.

"This past Saturday alone, nearly 80,000 visitors came to the city," Destination Salem said in a statement.

City Councilor Ty Hapworth is urging people to plan their trips to Salem.

"These numbers are MASSIVE, but not at all surprising to those of us living, working and spending time downtown," Hapworth wrote on Facebook Friday. "IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim. Have a plan and reservations. If you don't have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October."

The city is also recommending taking advantage of public transportation, including the MBTA Commuter Rail, or rideshares.

"Most importantly, for the sake of all of us (and for the love of all that is holy) do NOT bring your vehicle," Hapworth wrote. "Please take the MBTA, Salem Ferry or maybe Uber/Lyft in to a walkable distance."

"By planning to use public transportation or satellite parking, visitors will save time, money, and the inevitable frustration experienced when people get stuck in the downtown traffic jams that occur when garages and lots are full and street closures go into effect," Destination Salem wrote in its press release announcing the data.

"If you must bring your car (and we all beg you not to) park in one of Salem's satellite lots (you can get a shuttle to downtown)," Hapworth wrote. "Info can be found at www.parksalem.com."