Rhode Island

Dog abandoned at Warwick cemetery; police launch animal abuse investigation

The dog was euthanized after being found at Pawtuxet Cemetery, WJAR reported

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Warwick police

An animal abuse investigation is underway in Warwick, Rhode Island, after a dog was abandoned in a cemetery there.

Warwick police said Friday they are looking for help with their investigation after a senior male dog was left at Pawtuxet Cemetery on Harrison Avenue.

According to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR, the dog was euthanized.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog's owner is asked to contact Det. Serg. Greg Johnson at 401-468-4261, or gregory.johnson@warwickri.gov.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandWarwickAnimal Abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us