Dog abandoned at Warwick cemetery; police launch animal abuse investigation

An animal abuse investigation is underway in Warwick, Rhode Island, after a dog was abandoned in a cemetery there.

Warwick police said Friday they are looking for help with their investigation after a senior male dog was left at Pawtuxet Cemetery on Harrison Avenue.

According to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR, the dog was euthanized.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog's owner is asked to contact Det. Serg. Greg Johnson at 401-468-4261, or gregory.johnson@warwickri.gov.

Other information was not immediately available.