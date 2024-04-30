car crash

Serious crash with injuries in Chelmsford shuts I-495

The northbound side of the highway, where the crash took place, was expected to remain closed as investigators looked at the scene

By Asher Klein

A crashed car off I-495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A serious car crash has shut down Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

The crash went into the woods off the highway, which was shut down in both directions for a medical helicopter to respond to the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A badly damaged crashed car was seen on the side of the highway.

The northbound side of the highway, where the crash took place, was expected to remain closed as investigators looked at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the crash or how many people were hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Chelmsford news

I-495 Mar 6

Man found dead in cab of truck at Chelmsford I-495 rest area

Chelmsford Mar 5

Woman left with serious injuries after being hit by SUV in Chelmsford

This article tagged under:

car crash
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us