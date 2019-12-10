Dog Shot, Struck by Car and Left to Die Now Looking for New Home

A dog who recently underwent two life-saving surgeries after he was left to die in Georgia will soon be available for adoption in Massachusetts, according to the animal shelter that's been caring for him.

Phoenix had faced euthanasia when he arrived at a Georgia shelter after being struck by a car, according to officials with the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

After further examining Phoenix, it was discovered that he had also been shot in the face and had bullet fragments lodged in his jaw.

The dog was "extremely malnourished and dehydrated" and the jaw injury made it extremely difficult for him to eat. Officials said that, due to leg trauma he suffered, Phoenix had to undergo an amputation.

After the amputation and surgery to his jaw at the Georgia shelter, officials with the Northeast Animal Shelter drove south to get Phoenix.

The dog arrived in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning and will be on a routine 48-hour quarantine before being available for adoption later this week, authorities said.

"We are so happy we can help this gentle soul find a loving forever home, where he'll never know this cruelty ever again," read a statement from Northeast Animal Shelter.

Anyone who wishes to meet Phoenix or any other animal at the shelter can visit the Northeast Animal Shelter's website for details.