Domestic assault suspect breaks one trooper's leg, bites another during struggle

A suspect in a domestic assault in Maine is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke one state trooper's leg and bit another during a struggle with police over the weekend.

State police said they were called to Long Street in Limerick shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic assault in progress. A neighbor had called to say that 41-year-old Justin Savage, of Limerick, had assaulted his girlfriend in front of their home.

Troopers arrived and Savage was detained, but during the investigation he became combative and a struggle ensued. Savage landed on one trooper, breaking his ankle. In an effort to escape, Savage also bit another trooper, causing two lacerations on the trooper's hand.

During the altercation, Savage's girlfriend attempted to assist him, and she was ultimately charged with obstructing government administration and refusal to submit to an arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The trooper who broke his leg was taken to an area hospital. He was treated and released, but will require surgery, police said.

Savage was charged with domestic violence assault, assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to an arrest and disorderly conduct and taken to York County Jail.

No further details were released.