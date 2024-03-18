Maine

Police investigating after body was found floating in Maine's Casco Bay

The cause and manner of death remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A Portland, Maine, police cruiser
NECN

Police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in Casco Bay in Portland, Maine, on Saturday.

The man's body was spotted floating in the bay by a woman on a Casco Bay Lines ferry that was traveling from Peaks Island to Portland, according to News Center Maine.

The captain of the ferry contacted police and kept the vessel near the body until authorities arrived. Passengers were instructed to stay inside the ferry's cabin.

The man's identity is not yet known, and the cause and manner of death remains under investigation as well.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.

More Maine stories

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings Mar 16

What to know about the Maine mass shooting commission report

Eclipse Mar 13

These are the best spots in NH, Vermont and Maine to watch the April 8 solar eclipse

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us