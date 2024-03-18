Police investigating after body was found floating in Maine's Casco Bay

Police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in Casco Bay in Portland, Maine, on Saturday.

The man's body was spotted floating in the bay by a woman on a Casco Bay Lines ferry that was traveling from Peaks Island to Portland, according to News Center Maine.

The captain of the ferry contacted police and kept the vessel near the body until authorities arrived. Passengers were instructed to stay inside the ferry's cabin.

The man's identity is not yet known, and the cause and manner of death remains under investigation as well.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.