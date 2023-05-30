Don't Pack Your Ninja Knives in Carry-on Bags, TSA Reminds Travelers

An airline passenger tried to bring a set of ninja knives onto a plane in Boston this holiday weekend, which a TSA official noted is a no-no.

The ninja knife set was in a carry-on bag and spotted Saturday by TSA agents at Boston Logan International Airport, said Dan Velez, a spokesman for TSA New England, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sharing an image of the set of knives, which are merchandise from the popular Japanese manga comics and anime TV shows "Naruto," Velez wrote, "Knives should always be placed in checked bags only!"

On Saturday @BostonLogan, @TSA officers detected this Naruto ninja knife set in a passenger's carry-on bag. Knives should always be placed in checked bags only! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/6dcZ6GqeBZ — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 30, 2023

The set of knives appeared to be props that are part of a "Naruto" necklace set that's available online.

The TSA's "What Can I Bring?" website notes that "sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors."

While knives may be allowed in checked bags, artillery shells are not, according to Velez. That reminder also came Tuesday, a day after a passenger at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport tried to bring a large, inert artillery shell in their luggage.

On Monday @TSA officers @Bradley_Airport came across this 75mm inert artillery shell in a passenger's checked bag. Inert or not...artillery shells are a no go! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/A8xaRoVkq2 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 30, 2023

There are some rules for when shell casings are allowed in checked bags, according to the TSA website, but it notes that officers at the airport have the final say on what's allowed on planes.