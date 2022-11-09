Local

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution

By Asher Klein

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution.

The killing is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting 'TIP' to CRIME 27463.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

