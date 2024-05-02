Person shot in Dorchester, Boston police say

A person was shot in Dorchester Thursday, Boston police said. They're expected to survive.

Evidence from the shooting was recovered near the intersection of Erie and Greenwood streets, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

The shooting was reported about 3:12 p.m., according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.