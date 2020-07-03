Local

Worcester

Double Shooting in Worcester Leaves 1 Dead

Both were rushed to local hospitals, and surviving man is recovering from serious injuries, police said.

By Josh Sullivan

A man has died after he was shot at a basketball court at a Worcester apartment complex early Friday morning, police said

Officers arrived to the Lakeside Apartments at 5 Garland Street around 1:20 a.m. and found two men shot, according to the Worcester Police Department. Both were rushed to local hospitals and the surviving man is recovering from serious injuries.

The investigation is open, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident they can send an anonymous text to 274637. Police ask that people submitting tips write TIPWPD before the message, or send an anonymous message through worcesterma.gov/police. Investigators also welcome calls at 508-799-8651.

