Driver accused of dragging trooper during traffic stop held without bail

A Brockton man accused of fleeing a traffic stop, dragging a Massachusetts state trooper down the road, appeared in Brockton District Court on Friday.

Derek Lobo, 31, was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that hit an officer on Montello Street around 6 p.m. after he was stopped for traffic violations, Massachusetts State Police said. The police officer suffered minor injuries.

Video shared by police shows the car starting while two officers stand by the driver's side door, and one leans in. He clings on for several meters before sliding into oncoming traffic.

Dashcam video shows a driver who had been pulled over dragging a Massachusetts State Police trooper Wednesday in Brockton.

Lobo faces multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police, among others.

Lobo was held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for September 20.

Lobo's bail was also revoked in his two open matters in Brockton District Court.