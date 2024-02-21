Brockton

Driver charged with OUI after car crashes into Brockton home

The driver of the car, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition wasn't known

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A driver is facing charges after crashing a car into a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Crescent Street, Brockton police said.

A Honda Civic was traveling east on Crescent Street when it hit a curb, causing it to go through a fence and hit the house, police said.

The driver of the car, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition wasn't known.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence, marked lanes violation and possession of an open container in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

More Brockton news

Brockton 12 hours ago

National Guard request at Brockton High School draws other suggestions

Brockton Feb 7

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital plans on ‘safely reopening' in late spring

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us