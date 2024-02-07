Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital plans on ‘safely reopening' in late spring

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is expected to safely reopen in late spring, hospital officials said Wednesday, after a fire damaged the building a year ago.

"Every day since the fire, one of our three paramount goals has been to safely reopen as soon as possible," said Robert Haffey, president and CEO of Signature. "Our construction partners and local, state, and federal officials share this goal and have been tireless in pursuing it."

"Now, we have entered the final phases of work to continue renovating the damaged electrical and other infrastructure and are announcing this spring, Brockton Hospital will welcome back its valued staff, patients, and the community," Haffey added.

The 10-alarm fire on Feb. 7, 2023, began in an electrical equipment room and power to the facility had to be shutdown, hospital officials said.

While no one was injured, about 160 patients were evacuated from the building.

As for the renovation, Haffey said the hospital will be "safer, more welcoming and most importantly, more patient-centric."

"Our Emergency Department will be completely renovated and will have a new 12-unit behavioral health triage unit, which will help provide better and more private care for behavioral health patients away from the hustle and bustle of the regular emergency department," he said.

The hospital will have a new Outpatient Surgical Center that's designed to be "more convenient and accessible for same-day surgical patients." It will give patients easier access to care.

The main lobby of the hospital will be "comforting" and "welcoming" for patients, families and visitors, Haffey said.

The three urgent cares, including the newest location in East Bridgewater, will stay open even after when the hospital reopens in late spring, according to Haffey.