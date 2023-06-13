Driver in deadly crash at RI Subway sandwich shop says it was caused by a seizure

The man who was behind the wheel of a fatal crash at a Smithfield, Rhode Island Subway restaurant says a seizure caused him to drive through the store, killing one woman and injuring four others.

Jeffrey Barden, a 69-year-old man from North Scituate, told WJAR he does not remember the moments leading up to the crash, only pulling over to the curb and waking up in an ambulance shortly after.

Officials said his car hit another vehicle in the Apple Valley Mall parking lot before crashing into the Subway, killing 47-year-old Charlotte Vacca.

"People keep telling me, 'It's not your fault, it's not your fault,' but that doesn't make me feel any better," said Barden in an interview with WJAR.

Barden, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, wants the victim's family to understand his true sorrow and remorse over the incident.

"I would just want to get across how much I regret everything and even though it's something that's nothing to do with drugs or alcohol, I had a medical emergency," he said.

Barden has not been charged in the crash. He said he is seeing doctors to find out exactly what happened.