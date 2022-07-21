Driver Trapped for 12 Hours After Crashing Over Embankment in Vermont

A man who was trapped in his car for what fire officials estimate to be around 12 hours after crashing down an embankment on I-89 in Williston, Vermont, was rescued by first responders Thursday morning thanks to an observant passerby who noticed subtle signs of a possible crash.

The Williston Fire Department said they were called to the highway near French Hill for a report of a car that crashed over the guardrail. Firefighters found the vehicle 40 feet down an embankment, with the driver still inside with serious injuries. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the car was not visible from the highway and there were few obvious signs of a crash, but an observant passerby saw debris from the crash on the road and called 911. The car was at the bottom of French Hill around a sweeping curve, making the rescue challenging for emergency crews.

The victim has not been publicly identified and his condition is not yet clear.