Dump Truck Crashes, Shutting Most of I-295 North in Attleboro

A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday, causing injuries, according to Massachusetts transit officials.

The crash closed all but the breakdown lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Delays were expected on the highway.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

Dump truck rollover crash with injuries in #Attleboro on I-295-NB near exit 4. Only the breakdown lane is open on I-295 NB. Expect delays in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 21, 2022

This breaking news article will be updated when more information is available.