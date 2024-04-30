Boston Bruins

Maple Leafs extend series with overtime win over Bruins

Matthew Knies scored the game-winner in overtime as the Boston Bruins failed to put the Toronto Maple Leafs away in Game 5

The Bruins fell to the Maple Leafs in overtime Tuesday, extending the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston leads Toronto 3-2 in the series.

The Leafs got on the board first with a goal from Jake McCabe in the first period. Trent Frederic responded with a goal of his own, and that was all the scoring through regulation.

Matthew Knies scored the game-winner in overtime, giving Toronto a 2-1 victory.

