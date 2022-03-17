Dunkin' Giving Away $1K, Celtics Tickets During St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Boston

Local

Dunkin' is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Boston with some shamrockin' festivities.

The Canton-based coffee chain is hosting a celebration at the Dunkin' store located at 59 Causeway Street.

During the special in-store event between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., fans can test their luck with the chance to win prizes, including one of 10 pairs of Boston Celtics tickets. One grand prize winner will be randomly selected to win $1,000 and a pair of tickets to an upcoming Celtics home game.

Lucky, the Boston Celtics mascot, and Cuppy, the Dunkin' mascot, will both be on-site to take pictures with fans between 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., so grab your green and head over to Causeway Street for a Shamrock Macchiato!

