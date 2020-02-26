Local
Dunkin'

Dunkin’ Rolls Out ‘Snackin’ Bacon’, and It’s Pretty Much Exactly What It Sounds Like

The coffee chain revealed its new on-the-go bacon snack

By Abby Vervaeke

Courtesy of Dunkin'

For years, Americans have found unique ways to use bacon. Now, Dunkin' is hopping on the trend.

The coffee chain unveiled its new Snackin’ Bacon with Sweet Black Pepper Wednesday morning.

Snackin’ Bacon comprises of eight half-slices of bacon and is served in a sleeve. It combines sweet and savory flavors with a sweet black pepper seasoning.

Local

NBCU Boston Media Center 49 mins ago

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for ‘Spectacular’ New NBCU Boston Media Center

vaping death 2 hours ago

Fifth Vaping-Related Death Confirmed in Mass.

"With its classic flavors featured in everything from toothpaste to vodka, bacon is a phenomenon. But, at Dunkin’, we believe the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it," Dunkin' wrote in a blog post.

Customers will be able to order the on-the-go snack at participating stores nationwide starting today.

This article tagged under:

Dunkin'Dunkin
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us