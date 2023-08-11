E. coli in some Bourne water prompts boil notice

People on the Cape Cod side of Bourne, Massachusetts, are being told to boil any tap water they use until further notice after E. coli was detected in water samples.

The town said any tap water from the Bourne Water District, one of three in town limits, used by people or businesses south of the Cape Cod Canal for cooking, drinking, tooth-brushing, dish-washing or food preparation should first be boiled for at least one minute, and any ice or food prepared with tap water since Aug. 10 should be thrown out.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative to tap water.

Routine water samples collected Thursday came back positive for E. coli, the town said, prompting the notice, which will stay in effect until further notice.

The Bourne Water District said Friday that regular water service was expected to return within three days.

"The area has been flushed and is in the process of sampling all of its sources and residential sites. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water," the district said in a statement.

The Buzzards Bay and Sagamore water districts were not impacted by the notice.

E. coli can an illness with symptoms including diarrhea, cramps and headaches, which can pose a higher danger to the very young and old. Pets can also be sickened by E. coli.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Bourne Water District at 508-563-2294 or 508-209-4863.