NH Home Struck by Gunfire, Elderly Man Injured

An elderly man was injured in a shooting in Chester, New Hampshire, late Friday night, officials said.

Chester police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Old Chester Turnpike in Chester, New Hampshire, around 11:01 p.m. When they arrived, they determined that a home had been struck by gunfire, resulting in a 79-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Chester police called in state police troopers to take over the investigation. They remained on scene throughout the night developing leads.

At this time, state police said no suspects are in custody, but the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Investigators are asking local residents to monitor their home surveillance footage for any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.