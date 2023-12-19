Emergency crews searching for two people whose car was swept away by flood waters in Maine

Emergency crews are searching for two people whose car was swept away by raging flood waters in Mexico, Maine, on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, state police said a vehicle with four people inside was driving on Route 2 in Mexico. The driver was trying to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford and had begun to turn around when it got swept into the rising flood waters of the Swift River.

Three people were able to get out of the vehicle, and two of them were rescued.

The third person, along with the fourth occupant who was still in the vehicle, are missing.

The two rescued people were taken to Rumford Hospital, where they were treated for hypothermia.

State police and the Maine Warden Service are currently assisting Mexico police with the search and investigation into the incident.

Mexico and the surrrounding area still have multiple road closures in effect on Tuesday, with some residential areas closed off completely. Boats are being used to assist residents who are trapped and in need of assistance. Police are asking motorists in the area to respect road closures and avoid entering flooded roadways.

Mexico, a town of about 2,600 residents, is located in Oxford County in the Lewiston-Auburn area, about 75 miles north of Portland.