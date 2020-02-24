Local
Everett Police Officer Placed on Leave After Domestic Violence Arrest

Officer Dino D'Andrea has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, according to the Everett police chief

By Melissa Buja

A Massachusetts police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest on domestic violence charges over the weekend, according to the Everett police chief.

Officer Dino D'Andrea, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested Sunday on charges of domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness, Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said in a statement Monday.

"This is a pending investigation and is now under the jurisdiction of the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. Officer D'Andrea has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation," Mazzie said in a statement.

No further details on the incident were provided.

