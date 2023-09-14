Everett police seek missing man

Authorities are looking for a missing man last seen Tuesday in Everett, Massachusetts.
Chief Steve Mazzie of the Everett Police Department said Thursday night that 25-year-old Rene Lorjuste, who is nonverbal, had last been seen Tuesday.
Lorjuste is described as being a 5'11 Black man. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black backpack.
Police said Lorjuste has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and is nonverbal. Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department.
