Fall River Police Officer Hit, Driver Being Sought

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they are looking for a driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of Robeson Street and Delcar Street, police said, adding that the driver fled immediately after hitting the officer.

Fall River Police said the officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call 508-676-8511 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 508-672-8477.