Fall River Popeyes worker accused of throwing tray at customer's face

A teenager working at a fast food restaurant in Fall River, Massachusetts, is accused of attacking a customer Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that 19-year-old Colby McCarthy was arrested after allegedly throwing a metal tray at the head of a customer at Popeyes.

Police reportedly responded to the restaurant on Pleasant Street around 6:40 p.m. after a worker and customer argued over the length of time a food order took.

The customer, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital after being hit above the left eye with the tray, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

McCarthy is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.