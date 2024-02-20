Fall River

Fall River Popeyes worker accused of throwing tray at customer's face

A 19-year-old worker is accused of attacking a customer at the Popeyes in Fall River, Massachusetts

A teenager working at a fast food restaurant in Fall River, Massachusetts, is accused of attacking a customer Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that 19-year-old Colby McCarthy was arrested after allegedly throwing a metal tray at the head of a customer at Popeyes.

Police reportedly responded to the restaurant on Pleasant Street around 6:40 p.m. after a worker and customer argued over the length of time a food order took.

The customer, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital after being hit above the left eye with the tray, police said.

McCarthy is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Fall River
