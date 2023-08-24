14-year-old injured in Fall River shooting, police say

A shooting Thursday evening in Fall River, Massachusetts, left a teenager injured.

The Fall River Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. at the Maple Gardens Housing Development. A 14-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face.

The teenager was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities noting that "early indications suggest that this incident likely did not occur in the manner in which it was initially reported to police."