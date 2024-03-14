Fallout growing in Milton over attorney general's MBTA zoning lawsuit against town

The fallout is growing in Milton, Massachusetts, after its residents voted against implementing a controversial housing law last month, prompting the state's attorney general to sue the town.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell is looking to get her lawsuit against the town as soon as possible, but the town is pushing back in what is essentially a disagreement about the MBTA Communities Law, which states that any city or town served by the MBTA must have at least one zoning district adjacent to a station that allows for multi-family housing.

Those that do not comply are subject to a loss in state funding, but that threat didn't scare a majority of community members in the town of Milton, as they voted against the idea last month.

The state, led by Campbell, is suing, and the attorney general is looking to get this case over with as soon as possible, not only to set an example for other cities but also to alleviate the state's ongoing housing challenges.

Leaders in Milton say they need more time to build a strong case that examines and pokes questions at the constitutionality of the state's actions in all of this. The AG wants the case heard by the state's highest court in May. A judge says they will decide next week what they want to do.