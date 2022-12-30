Fatal Fire Under Investigation in Medford

A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed.

Authorities were responding to an area off of Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for Mass. State Police referred to the area as a "suspected homeless encampment."

The state fire marshal's office also confirmed that it responded, saying that it was an outdoor fire and the cause was still under investigation.

Additional details have not been released.