Local

MEDFORD

Fatal Fire Under Investigation in Medford

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed.

Authorities were responding to an area off of Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for Mass. State Police referred to the area as a "suspected homeless encampment."

The state fire marshal's office also confirmed that it responded, saying that it was an outdoor fire and the cause was still under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.

More Medford News

MEDFORD Dec 19

Boy Stabbed at Medford High School, Prompting Increased Police Presence

boston restaurant talk Dec 19

Medford Brewing Company Opens in West Medford

This article tagged under:

MEDFORD
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us