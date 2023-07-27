Local

Massachusetts

Ferry breaks loose, drifts away from Woods Hole Terminal

The ferry drifted over to the dock at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution where crews were able to secure it

By Thea DiGiammerino

Steamship Authority

A Steamship Authority ferry broke loose from Woods Hole Terminal Thursday, drifting away until it hit a nearby dock, the agency said.

The ferry, the M/V Sankaty, was not in service at the time and no one was hurt. It stopped at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution where crews were able to secure it.

There appears to be no damage to the ferry or the dock. The ferry was cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard to resume normal service Friday. The Steamship Authority said an engineer will stay overnight to monitor the vessel for any problems.

The Authority said the issue did not affect scheduled service. There were unrelated delays due to weather.

"The Authority is reviewing the facts surrounding this event, and more information will be released as it is available," the agency said in a statement.

More details were not immediately available.

