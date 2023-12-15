Festivities kickoff for the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

The city of Boston is in the historic spotlight this weekend.

If you can believe it, this weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the famous Boston Tea Party, and the city is set to celebrate starting Friday.

It's a weekend packed full of events available to everyone. You can imagine how busy Faneuil Hall will be. Mayor Michelle Wu will join a number of elected officials and historians to outline what’s ahead.

Dubbed by John Adams as the "most magnificent movement of all," the Boston Tea Party is one of the nation's most iconic events and one that propelled America down the road to revolution.

This December will mark the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, one of the most influential events in American history.

Here we are two and a half centuries after the event, and thousands of people are expected in Boston to watch several organizations team up with the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum to create that same atmosphere and excitement.

"We've also received 250 pounds of tea from the East India Company, which is the same company that sent 340 chests of tea in 1773 to get the whole tea crisis started. So, tons of tea from all around the world will once again be going into the Boston Harbor at the same location it was destroyed 250 years ago," said Evan O'Brien, Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum creative manager.

Reenactments of the event, how the news was told, a march to the harbor walk and even a meet and greet with Tea Party descendants are some of the events taking place this weekend.

