Fight caught on camera as violence continues to plague Brockton High School

Violence has been a continuing problem among high school students in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Cellphone video shared with NBC10 Boston Friday shows students fighting on a stairwell in Brockton High School, the latest example of what staff members have said is an increasingly toxic environment.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several school committee meetings, with teachers saying there is a safety risk for staff and students.

One parent told NBC10 Boston Friday that school administrators that need to make immediate changes.

"It seems to be an ongoing issue that's not getting resolved, and I think it's in direct correlation with a lack of leadership and genuine care for what these students are going through," the woman said. "Post-COVID, it's been very difficult for a lot of members of this community, and I think the focus was kind of getting things done and not how we're getting them done, and I feel like a lot of the student body has been neglected."

In December 2022, a teacher's arm was broken when trying to break up a fight. This year, administrators are still trying to find ways to curtail violence.

The next school committee meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 5.