Fire breaks out at hotel in Gloucester

Fire Chief Eric Smith said the hotel is closed for the off-season

By Staff Reports

Gloucester Fire Department

A fire broke out at an empty hotel in Gloucester, Massachuetts, early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire occurred just after 1:30 a.m. at the Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks on Atlantic Road, the Gloucester Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from an air conditioning unit at the corner of the building, fire officials said.

The fire was quickly extiguished and contained to one room, according to Fire Chief Eric Smith.

No injuries were reported.

Smith said the hotel is closed for the off-season.

