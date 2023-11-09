Fire in Ipswich sends firefighter to hospital

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A fire broke out in an Ipswich, Massachusetts, home early Thursday morning — sending a firefighter to the hospital.

The fire happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Northbridge Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. They were able to quickly knockdown the flames.

The Ipswich Fire Department said a mother and daughter were able to escape with their cat. The firefighter was taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.

While the cause of the fire wasn't immediately released, fire officials said it doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature.

