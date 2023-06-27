Local

east boston

Fire knocked down at three-story building in East Boston

The cause of the fire is being investigated

By Matt Fortin

fire in east boston
Boston FIre Department

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a three-story building on Meridian Street in East Boston.

Crews were on scene of the fire at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and firefighters were able to knock down heavy fire in the basement. There was heavy smoke, limiting visibility.

The building — which was unoccupied at the time of the fire — appeared to be home to multiple businesses on its first floor, including a restaurant and a salon.

The fire was knocked down by around 4:30 a.m. No one was reported hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the fire was the subject of an investigation by Boston Fire Deaprtment.

Crews were to remain on scene to check for hot spots.

More East Boston news

east boston Jun 24

Police investigate rock hitting windshield in East Boston

east boston Jun 16

Suffolk Downs to host music festival this weekend, marking ‘Re:SET' for venue

This article tagged under:

east boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us