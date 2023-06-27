Fire knocked down at three-story building in East Boston

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a three-story building on Meridian Street in East Boston.

Crews were on scene of the fire at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and firefighters were able to knock down heavy fire in the basement. There was heavy smoke, limiting visibility.

The building — which was unoccupied at the time of the fire — appeared to be home to multiple businesses on its first floor, including a restaurant and a salon.

The fire was knocked down by around 4:30 a.m. No one was reported hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the fire was the subject of an investigation by Boston Fire Deaprtment.

Crews were to remain on scene to check for hot spots.