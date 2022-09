The City of Worcester was asking the public to avoid Doherty High School Monday, with smoke pouring from the area

Footage shared on social media showed a huge plume of smoke coming from a construction site in the area. the plume was visible on radar.

Firefighters were at the scene near Highland Street and Newton Square, according to the city.

Traffic Advisory: Motorists are advised to avoid the area of Doherty High School (Highland Street and Newton Square). WFD is on scene. — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) September 12, 2022

Welp this doesnt bode well pic.twitter.com/vgiVX3oh8c — Bill Shaner (@bill_shaner) September 12, 2022

Smoke from a large fire in Worcester now showing up on radar (depicted by the green blob). @CecyTelemundo @TevinWooten pic.twitter.com/v6cvbvZZlP — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) September 12, 2022

