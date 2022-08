Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family home in Lynn, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening.

The Lynn Fire Department confirmed a fire at a home on Allerton Street.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team has responded to help residents.

More details were not immediately available.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.