Firefighters pull driver from serious car crash on Lowell lawn

A driver was pulled from a serious crash that left them trapped in their car in the yard of a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

Video from the scene showed a damaged green Ford Mustang surrounded by firefighters. Witnesses said the driver was speeding before the crash, which took place near a busy intersection and a supermarket.

The crash took place about 12:23 p.m. on Hildreth Street, just over from Dracut, according to the Dracut police and fire departments. Firefighters from Dracut and Lowell worked to pull the driver, who hasn't been identified, out of the car.

The driver was rushed to a Lowell hospital, then a trauma center in Boston. Their condition wasn't immediately available.

The car appeared to have hit an electric pole, then traveled a few hundred feet before smashing through a fence of the home on Hildreth Street. The crash remained under investigation.

The injured driver was screaming before first responders arrived, said Osarehinwen Foster-Efosa, who lives at the home.

"Thank God he didn't die. It was shocking," Foster-Efosa said.