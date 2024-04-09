First Alert Friday: Heavy rain, strong winds expected later this week

It’s a chilly start to Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s. With clear skies, though, we’ll see a warmup through central Massachusetts and MetroWest Boston.

The reason temperatures are not the warmest at the coast on Tuesday is due to an onshore wind, so we’re only in the low 50s for highs. But, inland, for a second day, high temperatures will bounce back to the low and mid-60s.

Clear and nice skies trend through the morning before clouds build in, with a scattered shower possible Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be wet, with downpours expected Thursday evening and much of the morning drive on Friday. The next storm system will bring isolated thunder and lightning, but severe weather isn’t expected.

Out of that storm, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend, with mainly dry conditions for the marathon.