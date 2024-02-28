Boston

Flatbed hauling excavator hits Storrow Drive Tunnel entrance

An excavator was "Storrowed" while being transported by a flatbed truck in Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police

NBC10 Boston

An excavator being carried by a flatbed truck was "Storrowed" Wednesday in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the entrance of Storrow Drive Tunnel around 2:20 p.m. after a ceiling beam was hit.

Police said they issued a citation to the flatbed's driver.

Footage from the scene showed the damaged excavator being lifted by crane back onto the flatbed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police said the Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined there was no structural damage.

All lanes of the roadway were reopened to traffic around 4:15 p.m., police said.

More on "Storrowing" incidents

storrow drive Aug 28, 2023

Will this new sign save trucks from Storrow Drive's bridges?

driving Aug 24, 2023

New Mass. PSA on ‘Storrowing': ‘Together, we can not hit a bridge with a truck'

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us