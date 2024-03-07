Hollywood

Forbes reveals Hollywood's highest paid actors, and two DunKings made the list

A New Hampshire native topped the list

By Marc Fortier

Dunkin'

Forbes has released their list of the highest-paid actors from last year, and two DunKings made the list.

Hollywood buddies and Cambridge natives Matt Damon (tied with Ryan Gosling at #4 at $43 million) and Ben Affleck (#9 at $38 million) both made the Top 10.

The number one earner in Hollywood was another local -- New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, at $73 million.

The rest of the list consisted of Margot Robbie at #2, Tom Cruise at #3, Jennifer Aniston at #6, Jason Statham and Leonardo DiCaprio tied at #7 and Denzel Washington at #10.

