Former Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson named Trump campaign chairman for Mass.

Longtime former sheriff of Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tom Hodgson, will once again serve as Donald Trump's campaign chairman for the Bay State.

The Trump campaign made the announcement on Thursday with a news release featuring a statement from Hodgson.

“Like most Americans, I want a President who creates real benefits and solutions for our families, neighborhoods, and our nation,” Hodgson said. “President Trump has a proven record of strengthening our economy, securing our borders, prioritizing public safety, and improving our national standing throughout the world."

Hodgson served as Bristol County sheriff from 1997 until 2023. He lost his bid for reelection to Paul Heroux during a tight race in November of 2022. Hodgson, a republican, was known for his tough-on-crime brand and strong support for Donald Trump.

Trump is facing mounting legal issues, but continues to see strong polling numbers. He is now facing a fourth criminal indictment for his alleged efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.